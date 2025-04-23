Rogue One Villain Orson Krennic's Role In Andor Season 2, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2, episode 1.

"Andor" season 2 brings the revolution back to "Star Wars," and to do so, it needs a formidable force of dictatorial bureaucracy to oppose. Fortunately, the series brings in the perfect guy for the job in the very first episode: Ben Mendelsohn's Director Orson Callan Krennic is back, and "Andor" will never be the same.

From the very first moment the Imperial director begins his big meeting scene, it's clear that major season 1 antagonists Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Lio Partagaz (Anton Lesser) defer to him. Partagaz even later helpfully lampshades this, in case the viewer missed the many cues of how far lower in the pecking order the Imperial Security Bureau officer is compared to Krennic.

"Star Wars" fans who remember "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" know what the fuss around the white-clad director is all about. However, the character's middle manager-like behavior is a far cry from the usual stern demeanor of the Empire's higher-ups, so newer viewers or those who haven't seen "Rogue One" might find themselves wondering just who this person is. Let's take a quick look back at who Director Krennic is and what his role in the grander scheme of "Andor" season 2 might be.

