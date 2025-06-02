Why Andor Star Elizabeth Dulau Doesn't See Luthen And Kleya As Father And Daughter

When we first meet rebel leader Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) in "Star Wars: Andor," he's helping Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) escape the Ferrix police and recruiting him for a heist job. Then we see Luthen lives a double life, working as a luxury antiques dealer on Coruscant, the capital of the Empire he's fighting. Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) is Luthen's assistant in both halves of his life.

So from the beginning, Luthen has had an air of mystery; we see early on that he wears one mask (well, a wig) so are there others? In "Andor" season 1 episode 8, "Narkina 5," Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), a radical anti-Imperialist, asks Luthen what his ideology is. Luthen answers he's a "coward" who's afraid of letting the Empire grow unbeatable. Ok, but that's not really answering the question. What made him so afraid in the first place?

For that matter, how did Luthen and Kleya forge such an unbreakable trust, where they're both so willing to sink into extremes to destroy much greater evil? "Andor" revealeded Luthen's even darker-than-expected backstory in his final episode, season 2's "Make It Stop." He was once an Imperial soldier named Lear. He took part in at least one massacre (and maybe more) and discovered a young girl (April Woods) hiding for her life in his ship. His already shaky faith in the Empire shattered and he deserted, taking the girl with him. One guess what her name was.

In an exclusive interview with /Film, "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy said that Skarsgård did not want Luthen's motivation as a rebel to be revenge. So, as Skarsgård himself explained in the behind-the-scenes featurette "Andor Season 2 Declassified: Farewell," Gilroy had an epiphany: "It's [Kleya's] revenge."