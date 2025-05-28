The Classic Movie That Inspired Andor's Luthen And Kleya Backstory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Andor" to follow.

Now that "Andor" is over, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) is likely to go down as one of the show's best creations. The Rebellion Alliance may not want to remember Luthen's legacy in helping to build it, but it's a legacy "Star Wars" fans won't forget. "Star Wars" has been political from the beginning, but "Andor" threads the needle like never before. A lot of that is Luthen's presence; he's a Rebel who feels like an actual revolutionary.

There's no Death Star yet in "Andor," but the Rebels have challenges aplenty — real challenges, like factionalist infighting and compromises for greater goods. Luthen saying in "One Way Out" that "I burn my life to make a sunrise I know I'll never see" is one of the most succinct and beautiful sentiments explaining political resistance I've heard — knowing you won't personally reap the benefits of your actions but still doing them because the world is bigger than you.

To do what Luthen does is a selfless gamble; you're trying to change the world to help people you don't even know, nor will you ever know if you won. And Luthen doesn't; instead, he meets his end in "Andor" season 2, episode 10, "Make It Stop." After he's captured by the Empire, his assistant Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau in her first major role) does what Luthen would want and silences him.

Kleya herself snuck up as one of the best "Andor" characters by the end. Since the beginning, she'd hovered in the background, specifically the back of Luthen's Coruscant antiques shop, but soon made you curious to know more (especially since Dulau proved to be such a natural talent). Kleya is just as ruthless as her boss and, like him, can wear a gregarious mask. The last three episode arc of "Andor" rests on the fulcrum of Luthen and Kleya's relationship, and so we finally learn the origin of their mutual loyalty.

Many years ago, Lear (the man who would become Luthen Rael) was an Imperial soldier. Then he met a girl (April Woods) orphaned by an attack he took part in. That was the breaking point of regret for him, so he deserted and adopted the girl, naming her Kleya. They drifted for several years, building up the resources to become the Rebels we first met them as.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dulau said that "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy was pulling from Peter Bogdanovich's 1973 road movie "Paper Moon" for the Luthen/Kleya flashbacks. However, Dulau also found their story to be "so much darker" than that film.