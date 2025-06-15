Why Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Left True Blood

Television shows recast characters all the time for a number of reasons, and sometimes even more than once (looking at you, "Peaky Blinders"). Be that as it may, fans were still a little surprised when heartthrob actor and country singer Luke Grimes left the campy vampire series "True Blood" after season 6.

Created by Alan Ball, "True Blood" was a sexy, wild show that starred an incredible ensemble cast playing a variety of humans, vampires, werewolves, shape-shifters, and other supernatural beings. It could be a bit uneven but it was also a lot of fun, and in season 6, Grimes was introduced as vampire James Kent, who was held captive with vampire Jessica ("Daredevil" star Deborah Ann Woll) in a horrible anti-vampire camp. Kent almost immediately endeared himself to fans by protecting Jessica from an unsettling experiment by refusing to participate and getting burned over and over as a result. He and Jessica ended up having a (rather passionate) romantic relationship built on shared trauma, and he became a welcome addition to the big, weird extended "True Blood" found family.

Then, season 7 began and Kent was no longer played by Grimes but by actor Nathan Parsons, who would also go on to star as Jackson Kenner on "The Originals." Suffice it to say, fans were a bit confused. Why did Kent get recast, and what happened to Grimes? It's a little complicated, honestly, and depends on who you ask.