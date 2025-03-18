Karen Page Has A New Look In First Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos
We haven't even reached the end of the first season of "Daredevil: Born Again" (which I reviewed for /Film here), but that isn't stopping Marvel Studios from forging ahead with filming on season 2 anyway. The quick turnaround on production can certainly be taken as a sign of Kevin Feige's confidence in the returning creative team and their work on the heavily-reshot show, headlined by new showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. But while we wait to see how the war between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and newly-elected Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) ultimately shakes out, we're getting another glimpse of how the story may continue — with a surprising wardrobe change for at least one key character.
We've known from previous reporting that Elodie Yung's Elektra and the rest of the Defenders may end up making their grand returns sometime down the line, possibly even in season 2 of "Born Again," but today's news revolves around an original character dating all the way back to the first season of the Netflix "Daredevil." That's right, photos from the New York City set have zeroed in on Deborah Ann Woll filming scenes as Karen Page, the third partner of the Nelson, Murdock, & Page firm and Matt's one-time lover. Her brief appearance early in "Born Again" established that, in the wake of Foggy's tragic murder, she had left Hell's Kitchen behind and moved to San Francisco to be alone with her grief. Although we haven't seen her since then, fans likely wouldn't have been thrilled if that marked the end of her story.
Now, we know that she'll be back in the thick of the action in season 2 ... and she'll be sporting a new look this time around, too.
Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page is going full redhead in Daredevil: Born Again season 2
It's safe to say we've never quite seen Karen Page looking like this before. Although /Film can't embed any of the set photos in the body of this article (not without requiring the legal services of Matt Murdock himself, at least), fans can check out the photos currently making the rounds on social media at the following link. The first thing you'll notice is the extremely bright-colored wig Karen's now wearing alongside a heavily-wrapped Charlie Cox. The second thing is that, unlike "Born Again," these photos hopefully imply that Karen will play a larger role in the season to come. But, of course, all that anyone will be able to talk about will be that distinctive new look.
There's a couple ways to interpret this, however. One possible explanation is that the plot of the second season will somehow require Karen to don a blatantly obvious wig, perhaps to do some undercover legal work. Another is that, similar to the production team covering up Cox in a big robe to hide whatever costume he's wearing underneath (as reported by GamesRadar+, rumor has it that Daredevil may be swapping his red outfit for his signature black-tinted look), this wig is purposefully meant to throw nosy onlookers like us off the scent. Or, if we go by Occam's Razor, maybe Karen's time in San Francisco simply didn't go so great and she returned to New York City after going through an unfortunate bangs/dyed hair phase — one that makes her look oddly like Mary Jane Watson.
Whatever the case may be, it's good to know that Marvel is going full steam ahead with season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again." As anyone who had to wait those three long years between seasons of "Severance" can tell you, reducing the downtime for arguably Marvel's most highly-anticipated Disney+ series ought to be nothing but welcome news. (Don't worry, innies, the wait for season 3 of "Severance" shouldn't be nearly as long.) Until then, viewers can catch new episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again" streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday.