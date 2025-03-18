Karen Page Has A New Look In First Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos

We haven't even reached the end of the first season of "Daredevil: Born Again" (which I reviewed for /Film here), but that isn't stopping Marvel Studios from forging ahead with filming on season 2 anyway. The quick turnaround on production can certainly be taken as a sign of Kevin Feige's confidence in the returning creative team and their work on the heavily-reshot show, headlined by new showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. But while we wait to see how the war between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and newly-elected Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) ultimately shakes out, we're getting another glimpse of how the story may continue — with a surprising wardrobe change for at least one key character.

We've known from previous reporting that Elodie Yung's Elektra and the rest of the Defenders may end up making their grand returns sometime down the line, possibly even in season 2 of "Born Again," but today's news revolves around an original character dating all the way back to the first season of the Netflix "Daredevil." That's right, photos from the New York City set have zeroed in on Deborah Ann Woll filming scenes as Karen Page, the third partner of the Nelson, Murdock, & Page firm and Matt's one-time lover. Her brief appearance early in "Born Again" established that, in the wake of Foggy's tragic murder, she had left Hell's Kitchen behind and moved to San Francisco to be alone with her grief. Although we haven't seen her since then, fans likely wouldn't have been thrilled if that marked the end of her story.

Now, we know that she'll be back in the thick of the action in season 2 ... and she'll be sporting a new look this time around, too.