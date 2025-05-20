One Peaky Blinders Character Was Recast Three Times And Fans Totally Missed It

After six seasons of "Peaky Blinders," Steven Knight has created a world full of unforgettable characters thanks to some world-famous stars who bring them to life. Through Cillian Murphy's piercing blue eyes, Thomas Shelby springs to life with a thousand-yard stare. Thanks to Tom Hardy's snarling, brutish screen presence, Alfie Simmons raises the tension of any room to unspeakable highs. It's also why, even years after her passing, we still listen for the footsteps of Helen McCrory's Polly Gray. These are the roles we can't imagine anyone else taking over; however, in perhaps one of the most important and rarely seen characters in the show, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, this legendary figure was portrayed by three different actors, one of whom was hidden under carefully applied prosthetics.

Advertisement

Initially appearing in the first season of "Peaky Blinders," Churchill isn't quite at the status of the figure he'd become, but nevertheless has enough power to send Inspector Campbell (Sam Neil) on a mission to investigate the gang led by Thomas Shelby. At this point, he was portrayed by actor Andy Nyman, who appeared in three episodes of the show before being replaced by Richard McCabe in season 2, who made two appearances thereafter. It wouldn't be until season 5 that Churchill would return, this time played by Neil Maskell under impressive prosthetics to bring the legendary Prime Minister to li,fe and remained as Churchill until season 6. For Maskell, it was a role the star loved getting to grips with, but don't expect him to be returning in the Shelby's big screen outing.

Advertisement