Luke Grimes Made A Shocking Confession About Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Exit
Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" exit ahead of season 5 part 2 is still a topic of conversation, even though many of the details surrounding it are still unclear. The rumors claim that he left following a behind-the-scenes fallout with creator Taylor Sheridan and a desire to focus on his "Horizon: An American Saga" project. Whatever the reason, though, Costner's departure resulted in a breakdown in communication with co-star Luke Grimes, who revealed his surprising reaction to the drama.
Grimes has discussed Costner's "Yellowstone" exit in the past, noting that he understands why the John Dutton actor left the series. While speaking to Esquire, however, Grimes revealed that Costner's absence from the set made season 5's final episodes easier to shoot:
"Hopefully everyone can see that it was time ... To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn't make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we've filmed."
Grimes previously noted that he hasn't talked to Costner since he left "Yellowstone," but he doesn't have any beef with his former co-star. He merely understands that Costner is busy and doesn't want to disturb him. Costner has also commented on his relationship with his former on-screen son, but he wasn't as open as Grimes about the situation.
Kevin Costner discusses the Yellowstone finale and Luke Grimes' comments
Kevin Costner's John Dutton was given a controversial death in "Yellowstone" season 5. The once-great cowboy was assassinated in his sleep and his body was dumped on a bathroom floor without putting up a fight. That said, the character was given an emotional send-off in the season 5 finale and might have secretly appeared in the form of a falcon. That said, fans shouldn't brace themselves for Costner sharing his thoughts on the final episode any time soon, which he made clear while speaking to the Daily Mail.
"'I'm not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale], I don't think I've given it any thoughts, we'll just let it go."
The report also notes that Costner shut down any claims of a dispute between him and Luke Grimes following his co-star's comments about his exit. "'I'm not thinking about [the 'Yellowstone' finale], I don't think I've given it any thoughts, we'll just let it go," Costner said. If there is any dirty laundry between them, they aren't airing it in public. However, it appears to be a simple case of two former colleagues losing touch and moving on with their lives.