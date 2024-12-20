Luke Grimes Made A Shocking Confession About Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Exit

Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" exit ahead of season 5 part 2 is still a topic of conversation, even though many of the details surrounding it are still unclear. The rumors claim that he left following a behind-the-scenes fallout with creator Taylor Sheridan and a desire to focus on his "Horizon: An American Saga" project. Whatever the reason, though, Costner's departure resulted in a breakdown in communication with co-star Luke Grimes, who revealed his surprising reaction to the drama.

Grimes has discussed Costner's "Yellowstone" exit in the past, noting that he understands why the John Dutton actor left the series. While speaking to Esquire, however, Grimes revealed that Costner's absence from the set made season 5's final episodes easier to shoot:

"Hopefully everyone can see that it was time ... To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn't make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we've filmed."

Grimes previously noted that he hasn't talked to Costner since he left "Yellowstone," but he doesn't have any beef with his former co-star. He merely understands that Costner is busy and doesn't want to disturb him. Costner has also commented on his relationship with his former on-screen son, but he wasn't as open as Grimes about the situation.