How Luke Grimes Really Feels About Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Exit

In the current television landscape, "Yellowstone" is king. Above "House of the Dragon" and other big, flashier shows, it is Taylor Sheridan's Western series that stands as the most popular show on cable right now. Even so, all good things must come to an end. The second half of the show's fifth season is due to air later this year and it very well may be the show's swan song. That's largely because Kevin Costner, who has led the way as John Dutton since the beginning, has departed the show. How does the rest of the cast feel about that? Luke Grimes at least seems to be pretty even-tempered regarding Costner's exit.

In an interview earlier this year with The Hollywood Reporter, Grimes was asked about Costner's messy departure from "Yellowstone." Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the series, seemed sympathetic to Costner's reasons for leaving, taking a diplomatic approach to what went down.

"Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it's changed anything about how the show was going to unfold. I know, [Costner] got busy with his movies that were like passion projects. At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man; you gotta do what you love."

The passion project in question was "Horizon: An American Saga," which was planned as a four-film epic that Costner is directing and starring in. "Chapter 1" hit theaters earlier this year and flat-out bombed at the box office. Critics were also pretty unkind to the sprawling three-hour first installment. Warner Bros., in turn, pulled "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2" from its release schedule. It remains without a release date. Put plainly, that passion project isn't going so well in the early going.