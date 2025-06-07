The Infamous Critical Flop That Failed To Capture Jurassic Park's Box Office Magic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"In every frame, it aspires to be a theme park." Those are the words of critic Hal Hinson writing in 1995 for The Washington Post about director Frank Marshall's "Congo." Hinson was certainly not alone in his dismissal of the film, which was met with scathing reviews upon its release 30 years ago. Ironically, the film in question was made in direct response to the success of "Jurassic Park," a movie about making a dinosaur theme park, one also based on the works of Author Michael Crichton.

If there is one thing Hollywood will reliably do just about 100% of the time, it's attempting to recapture success. Because "X-Men" was a big hit in 2000, Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" got made, among many other less memorable superhero films in the early 2000s. The success of John Carpenter's '78 horror classic "Halloween" helped popularize the slasher as we know it, with movies like "Friday the 13th" and "My Bloody Valentine" following in its wake. There are countless examples.

"Congo" was a prime instance in the mid-'90s, with Paramount Pictures hoping to recapture some of that very same magic that made Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" into the biggest movie of all time up to that point in 1993. They had Crichton. They had the same producers. They had a great cast. What they didn't have? A good movie to show for it.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Congo" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how it fell into a lot of common traps in attempting to emulate success, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?