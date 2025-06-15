10 Best LEGO Sets Based On Iconic Star Wars Moments
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Star Wars" is a franchise that soars in large part based on its ability to sell toys and collectibles to children and adults — but with LEGO in the cockpit, they can pretty much move through hyperspace. The legendary toy company and Lucasfilm have been working together consistently since the lead-up to the release of the first film in the prequel trilogy in 1999, developing buildable models and playsets based on scenes, vehicles, and characters from all "Star Wars" properties.
In the decades since, the "Star Wars" line has become one of LEGO's best known brands, seamlessly enveloping ideas from the slate of new movies, TV shows, and even video games produced since Disney acquired the company. They continue to regularly release playsets for the young target audience to build and imagine with as they grow up. As for those adults who still enjoy a little LEGO in their lives, the company has also released larger, more complex and faithful models that can be proudly displayed in any home.
While these sophisticated models normally recreate famous ships or characters from the "Star Wars" franchise, LEGO has also mined snapshots of iconic scenes for ideas. The moments, captured in dynamic dioramas and commonly sold with exclusive, valuable minifigures, are some of the most fun a "Star Wars" fan of any age can have while building LEGO.
Here are the best "Star Wars" LEGO sets inspired by iconic scenes from the movies and TV shows.
Dark Trooper Attack from The Mandalorian
Brick Count: 166 pieces
Retail Price: $34.99 USD
Of all the scenes from all the seasons of the various "Star Wars" series produced for Disney+, none are as iconic as the climactic, shocking return featured in the season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian." Having infiltrated an Imperial Shuttle with his rag-tag crew of outlaws and rogue soldiers, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) ultimately finds himself sieged within the spacecraft's command bridge with a captive Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) as the unstoppable, "Terminator"-esque Dark Troopers wait at the door. Just when it seems like this will be their final stand, a single X-Wing arrives piloted by none other than Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).
Given that Luke's dispatch of these robotic monstrosities takes place all throughout the ship, LEGO chose to focus on a moment that both serves as the sequence's climax while encapsulating everything that makes it great — his final tear through the hallway leading toward the bridge.
Including a black-cloaked, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker minifigure and three Dark Troopers, the Dark Trooper Attack set works both as a playset for younger builders and a display piece for older fans. In service of the former, it features a rotating elevator panel that helps recreate the tension of Luke's ascent to his doomed foes, as well as a concealed rotating saucer in the floor (that could be used to simulate the Jedi's decisive lightsaber cuts) and a discreet sliding mechanism you can use to imagine LEGO Luke force-pushing a droid to a satisfying demise.
Paz Vizla and Moff Gideon Battle from Ahsoka
Brick Count: 289 pieces
Retail Price: $39.99 USD
In season 3, episode 7 of "The Mandalorian" (the penultimate episode of the season, titled "Chapter 23: The Spies"), fans of the series had to say goodbye to one of the most-beloved supporting characters featured in a "Star Wars" series thus far. When Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katie Sackhoff) return to their home-planet Mandalore with the majority of the Mandalorians we'd met over the past three seasons, they venture to the Great Forge — where Moff Gideon awaits with an upgraded arsenal of high-tech Beskar-alloy armor, similarly outfitted Stormtroopers, and even some Praetorian Guards. Overwhelmed, the hulking brawler and gunner Paz Vizsla (voiced by Jon Favreau) forces the party to move forward while he takes a final, exhaustive stand against Gideon's forces.
LEGO's recreation of this moment with Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle isn't exactly show-accurate. Though the inclusion of a Moff Gideon minifigure in the set is a welcome and not entirely out of place addition (alongside Paz Vizsla and two Imperial Praetorian Guards), the character doesn't figure into Paz Vizsla's death directly in the series. It can work as a playset like the previous build, though a lot of the "play" value rests on the assortment of minifigures, weapons, and a turret cannon that shoots projectiles. Otherwise, it's better used as a small display piece, with a working, slamming blast-door to remember Paz Vizsla's valiant decision to put his body between the Empire and his people.
Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader from Obi-Wan Kenobi
Brick Count: 408 pieces
Retail Price: $49.99 USD
Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) first fight with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, and with the late James Earl Jones providing part of the voice) in the latter's eponymous miniseries is fairly one-sided, but its volatile locale is the stuff great LEGO sets are made of. In "Part III," Vader finally locates his old master at a mining facility on the planet Mapuzo and sets out to take his revenge for their fateful duel on Mustafar. Obi-Wan — disillusioned, older, more human and out of practice than his fallen apprentice — is swiftly beaten and viciously tortured, only saved by the intervention of the rebellious Imperial Officer Tala Durith (Indira Varma) and the droid NED-B.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader LEGO set is mostly a playset for younger fans, and fittingly, it features some of the coolest play elements of sets featured on this list. To recreate the one-on-one lightsaber duel (perhaps more evenly than it's depicted on the show), LEGO includes two rotating saucers close enough for Obi-Wan and Vader's vibrant weapons to clash, and when things feel like they're heating up, the ground beneath and between them can separate to produce a spectacularly placed and concealed wall of fire. There are multiple other fiery surprises hidden in the set that can be deployed against the Dark Lord of the Sith or in service of his vengeance (they even include transparent bricks so you can better recreate the moment when Vader lifts Obi-Wan in the air, only to drag him through the fire). In addition to the old rivals, the set also includes a Tala Durith minifigure, as well as the NED-B mining droid.
Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea in Ahsoka
Brick Count: 382 pieces
Retail Price: $54.99 USD
"Ahsoka" quietly had some of the best lightsaber duels of the Disney era of "Star Wars," and the breathless finale of its first season held nothing back in this regard. In "Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord," all the major players convene on the Nightsister homeworld of Peridea, where the titular character (played by Rosario Dawson) squares off against the dangerous Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) in a lightsaber duel to the death.
LEGO has captured this moment in Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea, a set that conceals its playset elements in an elegant build design that also manages to evoke all the drama and scale of this sequence in what can also be displayed as a very simple diorama. It isn't 100% faithful to what fans will remember from the episode itself, because Ahsoka and Morgan's minifigures come with figures for Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi in the series) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), neither of whom were directly involved with this duel.
Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), however, who features quite prominently in this fight, is nowhere to be found. Given that all the figures included — including the Night Trooper — were exclusive to this set at the time, perhaps some fans will find this assortment preferable to one that includes an updated Sabine (she has featured in numerous "Rebels" sets in the past) but excludes the new Thrawn or Bridger. As for playset elements, this set employs minimally visible saber-saucers and a launch pad, making it a solid display piece overall.
Boarding the Tantive IV in Star Wars: A New Hope
Brick Count: 502 pieces
Retail Price: $54.99 USD
Before we dive fully into the realm of diorama display pieces aimed squarely at older collectors, we have to give props to one more hybrid display-playset: Boarding the Tantive IV. Released as part of the line celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the LEGO "Star Wars" brand, this set celebrates one of the first scenes in the "Star Wars" canon: Darth Vader's (James Earl Jones) entrance at the beginning of the original 1977 "Star Wars" film. This moment has stayed with fans for almost 50 years, introducing one of the most iconic villains in the history of cinema in a stark and effective way. This scene has been revisited and recontextualized by the "Star Wars" franchise itself in the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," solidifying its status as one of the most memorable scenes in the franchise overall.
The edges of this LEGO set may be a bit too imperfect to work as well as a display piece on a mantle, though that shouldn't stop you from trying. The interior of the Tantive IV is instantly recognizable, and LEGO has included enough minifigures — Darth Vader, two Stormtroopers, and soldiers from the Rebel Alliance (including Captain Raymus Antilles) — that you can re-stage the scene to near perfection. For younger fans discovering "Star Wars" for the first time, the set features moving parts to better reimagine the battle. It also includes a commemorative, exclusive Captain Rex minifigure from the "Clone Wars" TV series, with more detailed printing than previous iterations.
Death Star Trash Compactor in Star Wars: A New Hope
Brick Count: 802 pieces
Retail Price: $71.99 USD
Speaking of classic scenes from the original "Star Wars" film, the Death Star Trash Compactor is an iconic set piece that is now a ridiculously clean-looking LEGO set (especially given how nasty the "Star Wars" Trash Compactor was in real life). When Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) infiltrate the Death Star to save the captured Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), an ambush from Stormtroopers forces them to slide down a conveniently placed trash chute, sending them into a dangerous junk room that threatens to crush them all — if they aren't already devoured by the monster lurking underneath all that garbage, that is.
Though the Death Star Trash Compactor LEGO set features the scene's defining moving element — the moving walls that slide inward to crush the little LEGO Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewbacca included in the set — this is definitely meant to be a display diorama for adult collectors. Even the outer wall of the room is designed to be pleasant to look at, with pipes that evoke the cold engineering of the Death Star's inner workings. Like other diorama sets, the build comes with a black base that displays the LEGO "Star Wars" logo alongside a notable quote from the scene — in this case, Han Solo's near-death snark: "One thing's for sure. We're all gonna be a lot thinner!"
Endor Speeder Chase in Return of the Jedi
Brick Count: 608 pieces
Retail Price: $79.99 USD
Even several decades after its release, the speeder bike chase in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" is something to behold. George Lucas had presented versions of these floating, car-like vehicles in the previous two films, but he waited until the finale to use them (versions that appear much closer to a bike than a car in design) in such a fast-paced scene where the focus would be entirely on the thrill of piloting these futuristic hovercraft through a dense forest environment. Oh, and he strapped guns to the undercarriage of the vehicles, making the chase scene something of a dogfight as well.
Few if any have been able to watch "Return of the Jedi" without dreaming of riding their own speeder-bike (and some "Star Wars" fans have even tried to build real speeder-bikes out of motorcycles, because of course they have). Until such technology reaches our galaxy, we'll have to settle for daydreaming with the LEGO Endor Speeder Chase diorama display set on our mantles.
Given the speed of the original scene, it's impressive that a set so inert — especially compared to others on this list — manages to capture the moment so perfectly. It was released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of "Return of the Jedi," and depicts LEGO Luke and Leia minifigures sharing a speeder-bike to chase down a Scout Trooper (arguably the best Stormtrooper variant from the original trilogy, perfectly recreated as a minifigure).
Like the Death Star Trash Compactor, this set also features a formal display base with a quote ("Quick! Jam their comlinks. Center switch!" — Luke Skywalker). Though it has the least play value of any set included on this list (other than maybe our next pick), it's hard to mind when it looks so good on a shelf.
Mos Espa Podrace in The Phantom Menace
Brick Count: 718 pieces
Retail Price: $79.99 USD
This set may have a youngling excited to play with their LEGOs a little confused and disappointed. For older collectors, however, the Mos Espa Podrace microbuild diorama is just too stylish to pass up, and it's an essential piece for any prequel trilogy fan who enjoys reliving the most jaw-dropping technical spectacles from the series.
To showcase just how natural of a force user young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) is in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," the story has him compete in a dangerous racing competition against scheming rivals in a dangerous (and now very recognizable) desert canyon environment on Tatooine. LEGO has tackled the scene multiple times in the past, releasing full-sized models meant for younger builders to play with, complete with Luke and Sebulba minifigures. For this adult-targeted diorama (not to make anyone feel old, but "The Phantom Menace" was released in 1999, so even the youngest viewer in the audience is pushing 26 as of writing), LEGO went with a microbuild that includes elements of the iconic locale, while still keeping the focus on the two leading podracers.
This stylistic choice makes it the most credibly artistic set to place in your home as a decoration. The base features a LEGO plaque commemorating the 25th anniversary of the LEGO "Star Wars" line and a quote from Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn: "Remember, concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don't think. Use your instincts."
Dagobah Jedi Training in The Empire Strikes Back
Brick Count: 1000 pieces
Retail Price: $89.99 USD
Luke Skywalker's training on Dagobah — the isolated swamp planet, on which he meets and studies under the Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) — is a pivotal point in the "Star Wars" timeline. Like the opening scene of "A New Hope," subsequent novels, films, and TV shows have revisited the moment from "The Empire Strikes Back" to explore its meaning for the future of the galaxy. "Revenge of the Sith" showed how and why Yoda retreated to the planet in the first place, and "The Last Jedi" drew a distinct parallel between his training of Luke and Luke's own training of Rey (Daisy Ridley) several decades later. In the book "Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View," it was posited that Yoda likely had his sights set on Leia as his chosen padawan, rather than her moisture-farming brother.
Within the context of "Empire" alone, it's the moment when Luke begins to transform from a magical kid swinging a sword into a disciplined practitioner of the Jedi ways, which is why LEGO's rendition of it is the perfect display piece for any fan of the original trilogy. The set includes a build of Yoda's understated, reclusive hut twisted in vines and surrounded by trees, as well as the wing of Luke's crashed starship peeking out of the translucent-green swamp water. Speaking of Luke, the set comes with minifigures of him (dressed in his training garments) and Yoda, along with an exclusively sullied R2-D2. The plaque on the display base appropriately reads, "Do or do not. There is no try."
Emperor's Throne Room in Return of the Jedi
Brick Count: 807 pieces
Retail Price: $99.99 USD
Last but not least, the most expensive set on this list: the Emperor's Throne Room from "Return of the Jedi." This display set recreates the climactic, final duel of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. This epic scene takes place in the eponymous room aboard the Death Star II, where both Vader and his puppet-master Emperor Palpatine (aka Darth Sidious) meet their ends.
When LEGO first launched their "Star Wars" line, this moment was one of the first they tried to recreate, albeit in two small sets (that, together, totaled around 50 pieces) and consisted of a simple bridge, window piece, and spinning chair. In 2023, LEGO took their latest and most sophisticated swing at this duel yet: an 800+ piece adult diorama that fully rebuilds the Emperor's grand throne room, with its ominous electric pillars, spinning throne, and large, circular window overlooking the final battle above Endor.
In the way of minifigures, it includes Darth Vader (with leg and arm printing), an updated Jedi Luke Skywalker (with a new hairstyle), and an updated Emperor Palpatine. Completing the display piece is, of course, its base, which includes a plate commemorating the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi" and Luke's trilogy-defining quote: "I am a Jedi, like my father before me."