10 Best LEGO Sets Based On Iconic Star Wars Moments

"Star Wars" is a franchise that soars in large part based on its ability to sell toys and collectibles to children and adults — but with LEGO in the cockpit, they can pretty much move through hyperspace. The legendary toy company and Lucasfilm have been working together consistently since the lead-up to the release of the first film in the prequel trilogy in 1999, developing buildable models and playsets based on scenes, vehicles, and characters from all "Star Wars" properties.

In the decades since, the "Star Wars" line has become one of LEGO's best known brands, seamlessly enveloping ideas from the slate of new movies, TV shows, and even video games produced since Disney acquired the company. They continue to regularly release playsets for the young target audience to build and imagine with as they grow up. As for those adults who still enjoy a little LEGO in their lives, the company has also released larger, more complex and faithful models that can be proudly displayed in any home.

While these sophisticated models normally recreate famous ships or characters from the "Star Wars" franchise, LEGO has also mined snapshots of iconic scenes for ideas. The moments, captured in dynamic dioramas and commonly sold with exclusive, valuable minifigures, are some of the most fun a "Star Wars" fan of any age can have while building LEGO.

Here are the best "Star Wars" LEGO sets inspired by iconic scenes from the movies and TV shows.