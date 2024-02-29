The Mandalorian's Hasbro Vintage Collection N-1 Starfighter Is A Stellar Star Wars Toy

Ever since "Star Wars" introduced the Black Series line of action figures, I've mostly left the traditional 3.75-inch figures, in what is now called the Vintage Collection, behind. While those figures are cheaper and fit in with the original roster of "Star Wars" toys a bit better, there's just something a little more appealing about 6-inch figures with more detail. That also means missing out on one of the coolest aspects of the Vintage Collection, which are the "Star Wars" vehicles scaled to the smaller figures. Sure, there have been a handful of vehicles scaled to the Black Series, including a huge TIE Fighter from "The Force Awakens," but the Vintage Collection is where the best vehicles can be found, and the latest comes from "The Mandalorian."

Actually, Din Djarin's N-1 Starfighter — a customized version of an old Naboo starfighter from "The Phantom Menace" era of "Star Wars" — technically debuted in the fifth episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," which focused on the return of the titular hero from "The Mandalorian" and his reunion with Grogu after the little guy departed the second season finale for Jedi training with Luke Skywalker. Looking like a deadly, hot rod version of Naboo's signature craft without the taxi cab yellow paint job and shimmering chrome, the modified N-1 starfighter would have made George Lucas proud. Now, it's been turned into an awesome collectible toy in the Vintage Collection. In fact, the new vehicle has me reconsidering my "Star Wars" collection choices entirely.