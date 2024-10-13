The Star Wars Episode IV Trash Compactor Scene Was Nastier In Real Life

In George Lucas' pulp sci-fi epic "Star Wars," the innocent farmboy Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the blowhard smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford) infiltrate the Empire's massive Death Star base to rescue the captured Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from a jail cell. The breakout doesn't go terribly well, sadly, and the three, along with their space-Sasquatch friend Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), get involved in a dangerous firefight with Imperial soldiers. To flee the conflagration, our heroes escape down a chute in the wall, not knowing where it leads. They find themselves inside a wet, cluttered garbage receptacle, surrounded by smelly machine parts and God knows what else. Gross, trash-eating eels lurk in the water. Well, at least they were no longer in immediate danger.

Then, shockingly, the walls of the trash room begin closing in. They're not in a receptacle. They're in a compactor! Our four heroes do whatever they can to stop the moving walls, but cannot. Is this the end for Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewbacca? Come to the theater next week to see the next exciting chapt– Oh, wait. "Star Wars" is a movie, no a serial. There's no next chapter. The heroes escape and live to fight another day.

The sequence is as fun as it is gross, and only nitpickers will have an issue with the notion that a space station would need to compact its trash before ejecting it into the infinity of space. The garbage room was designed and decorated by Oscar winner Roger Christian, and he did an exemplary job of making the trash look weirdly alien, yet still recognizable as refuse. Indeed, it was Christian who made "Star Wars" look dented, chipped, and "lived-in." He also designed the interior of the Millennium Falcon.

It seems that shooting the trash compactor scene, however, was just as gross as it looked. Various interviews available online have put together a roadmap of the two-day shoot, and it is a litany of wet discomfort.