Star Wars Fan Remasters And Project 4K77 Explained

The current version of "Star Wars" on Disney+ is far different from what the film looked like when it was first released.

Some of the changes have been baffling, causing years-long debates (i.e. "Han shot first"). Long-term Starwoids have become very, very annoyed by the persistent and unnecessary re-edits "Star Wars" has gone through over the years. Indeed, it seemed after the fifth or sixth re-tinkering that there would never be a "final draft" of "Star Wars," and either George Lucas or Disney would constantly recut the film to match whatever corporate mandate they were following that week. Someone actively decided to add that "McClunky!" sound effect. It's doubly frustrating that the original theatrical cut of "Star Wars" hasn't been made available to the public since 1993.

Naturally, fans have been attempting to "rescue" "Star Wars" ever since the first changes. One may not know when the very first "Star Wars" fan edit was made, but the practice of recutting "Star Wars" to one's liking is a time-honored tradition that has been practiced by Starwoids for decades. Many enterprising editors have been attempting to get back to basics in that time. Some might recall Mike J. Nichols' 2000 cut of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," which cut down certain slower scenes and remixed a lot of alien dialogue, adding subtitles in their place.

Most ambitious of all: Project 4K77 is a massive undertaking that is attempting to remaster the original 1977 cut of "Star Wars" in 4K visual fidelity. This is a years-long project undertaken by non-professionals who merely want to defy corporate control of "Star Wars" and present the world with the original movie, before a slew of "improvements" were implemented, muddying the waters for archivists everywhere.