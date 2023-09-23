Why Star Wars' Original Trilogy Looks A Bit Different On Disney Plus

George Lucas' zeitgeist-altering epic "Star Wars" came out in May of 1977 to overwhelming audience enthusiasm and massive financial success. Its light, adventurous tone, and pleasantly archetypal characters, not to mention its state-of-the-art special effects, hit a nerve with the general public, and the film was embraced to a degree only seen a few times since in the pop culture firmament. To this day, filmmakers have sought to emulate its success. The only film that ever came close was Luigi Cozzi's 1978 film "Star Crash," a film that nearly matched "Star Wars" in terms of financial success and pop recognition. That last part was a joke, but I encourage y'all to watch "Star Crash" nonetheless.

However, the version of "Star Wars" seen by audiences in 1977 was notably different from the one that can be seen by audiences in 2023. Over the decades, multiple subtle changes have been made to the original film. There have been digital remasterings, entirely reworked special effects, added scenes, and even a proper re-titling. In 1977, the only on-screen title was "Star Wars" (a title this author still stubbornly abides by). When the film's sequel, "The Empire Strikes Back," was released in 1980, George Lucas changed the title crawl to add "Episode IV: A New Hope." It was the first sign of a constant "Star Wars" alteration trend that extends to the present day.

The "Star Wars" movies, as they are seen on Disney+, are derived from relatively recent 4K scans of the films, leaving them looking slightly different from previous releases. According to Games Radar, the new 4K scans go a long way to change the color temperature in certain scenes and improve the picture quality in general.

And, just because they can't stop, the cut is slightly different too.