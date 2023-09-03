Star Wars' Original Darth Vader Actor Had A Lot Of Issues With The Phantom Menace

George Lucas may have always planned (big asterisk here) a larger saga for his tale of the Skywalkers, but some things are easier said than done. The notion of being part of a surprisingly massive and game-changing movie like the original "Star Wars," and being there as it grew into a phenomenon, makes whatever happens next a daunting idea.

Just like fans had (very) mixed feelings when Lucas took the saga in a very different direction with "The Phantom Menace" and the prequel trilogy, it's hard not to imagine at least certain members of the original "Star Wars" cast looking at the prequel films with a magnifying glass to spot all the ways these new shiny movies are different than the ones they worked on. After all, the original trilogy had a perfect ending (after some changes), so it wasn't surprising when the films' stars were skeptical about their return in the sequel trilogy.

The same thing happened with the prequels, with at least one member of the original cast having a less-than-stellar reaction to the films. Once, during an interview with Rock Cellar, the late David Prowse (who played Darth Vader on-set in the original trilogy) talked about his disappointment with the prequels. "I personally didn't like them very much at all, to be honest. I didn't think they compared to the first three in any way, really," Prowe said. He wasn't entirely negative, though, and praised both the pod racing sequence – one of the best scenes in all of "Star Wars" – and Maul, yet thought the latter died too early. "They should have kept him until 'Episode III' and had Darth Vader kill him off," Prowse added. "Those new 'Star Wars' movies were a great example of Lucas' art and filmmaking, but they lost the plot as far as the story is concerned."