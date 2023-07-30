The Original Star Wars Cast Wasn't Stoked About The Idea Of The Force Awakens

Cast your mind back to 1986, and imagine the possibility that "Star Wars" was kind of at an end. "Return of the Jedi" had been released a few years previous, and the franchise was spinning out a few final ancillary TV shows to wring the last few dollars out of all things Skywalker. Two TV movies featuring Ewoks were released in 1984 and 1985, followed by the animated "Ewok" TV series, as well as the "Droids" animated show, which went off the air in '86. The train had stopped rolling.

It certainly felt that way for "Star Wars" actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. To reiterate "Jedi," Hamill's character, the nascent wizard Luke Skywalker, has confronted his evil father, was nearly killed by the evil Emperor, and grown as a person. Fisher's character, Princess Leia, discovered the actual size of her family — Luke was actually her brother all along — and could finally celebrate the fall of tyranny. Ford's character, Han Solo, had already become more heroic, and could finally pursue a romantic relationship with Leia openly. It seemed like each one of them had reached their "happily ever after."

In October 2012, however, Disney purchased Lucasfilm to the tune of $4.05 billion dollars. The company sought to restart "Star Wars" features, not seen in theaters since 2008. Their initial plan was to release one "Star Wars" movie every year starting in 2015, starting with a movie bringing back Hamill, Fisher, and Ford. Though Disney released "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015 to hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, Lucasfilm's annual ambitions have since changed, and they've pivoted to expanding "Star Wars" stories to streaming on the small screen.

In a behind-the-scenes documentary, however, Hamill, Fisher, and Ford revealed the trepidation they felt when "The Force Awakens" was initially pitched to them. None of them thought it was a good idea.