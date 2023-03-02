Rogue One's Awesome Darth Vader Scene Was Apparently Directed By Dave Filoni

The more time passes, the more special "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" becomes, particularly because of how much of a mess it could have easily been. As the first-ever "Star Wars" spin-off and the first movie in the franchise not to be centered around Jedi or the Skywalkers, "Rogue One" could have easily gone the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" route. After all, this movie underwent extensive rewrites and reshoots, with entire plots changing and a whole new ending being added in reshoots, as Tony Gilroy came on board to not only reshoot scenes but do extensive rewrites.

And yet, the final film feels like a bolder, more mature "Star Wars" movie than anything the franchise had done (something that would carry over to "Andor"), a movie that expands what this universe could do. It was a movie that felt like it was breaking the rules, which Tony Gilroy also continued in "Andor."

Arguably, the coolest scene in an already stellar movie comes near the end, when the Rebels desperately try to escape Scarif with the Death Star plans, before Darth Vader ambushes them and starts mowing down rebels. It is one of the most memorable parts of the movie, a scene that made Darth Vader scary again after being turned into a bit of a joke by the prequels. Now, seven years later, we're learning that this may have been the live-action directorial debut of one Dave Filoni.