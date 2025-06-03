5 Actors Who Almost Played The Walking Dead's Negan Before Jeffrey Dean Morgan

If you're a "Scream" fan, you should instantly see the appeal of Lillard in this sort of role. His performance as the psychopathic Stu Maher was a clear highlight of the first "Scream," and it's no coincidence that fans have so badly want his character to return to the franchise despite his very definitive death. These days Lillard seems to be on the up and up, but back in the mid-2010s his career was in an odd lull. Being cast as the villain in the biggest show on TV would've been huge for him.

At a 2022 Walker Stalker Con panel, Lillard explained his audition process for Negan:

"So I got a call. They said they want you to audition for 'The Walking Dead.' It's a big part. I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' I didn't watch the show, sorry. So I went in to audition and they loved it. They were like, 'Wow, they really loved it, you're in the running for this part.' I'm like, 'Oh, that's great. It usually means it's going to somebody else.'"

Lillard revealed that he'd been told by the casting team that it had come down to him and Morgan, but ultimately Morgan had delivered a "fiercer" performance and won out. Luckily, things would improve for Lillard after this point anyway. A year and a half after Negan murdered Glenn, "Twin Peaks: The Return" premiered on Showtime, where Lillard got to give one of the most impressive performances of his career. In 2024 he starred in "Five Nights at Freddy's," a movie that wasn't a critical darling but was undeniably pretty popular with the kids. He hasn't starred in anything as high-profile as "The Walking Dead," sure, but he's still doing just fine.