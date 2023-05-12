The Walking Dead: Dead City Will Finally Address The Dead Glenn In The Room

As Cohan sees it, though, enough time has passed for her character to start asking herself some tough questions. "At the end of the day, it's been 15 years into the end of the world," she said. "There have been other generations trying to rebuild lives. But when you try to rebuild a life and you're so defined by such traumatic things, who are you? What are you? How do you behave?" Perhaps most importantly: "How do you interact with anybody, let alone somebody who you have a lot of beef with?"

Personally, though I'm a lapsed fan of the franchise, hearing about this Maggie and Negan-centric show always makes me inexplicably terrified that if it runs on long enough, the pair will end up pushed together romantically. It's a move that would be shocking but off-putting for fans who still love Glenn — so much so that they still yell at Morgan on the street about him. Luckily, Jorné seems more interested in an exploration of grief from all angles than he is in cheap shock value.

"When Glenn was killed, that was hard, obviously, when it's a beloved character who dies," he admitted. "But to me, the flip side of that was that this universe is going to tell the story of what happens when you lose someone that way." Specifically, he's interested in the outcome of that loss, "not just for the person who lost him, but the person who did it."