The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer: Negan And Maggie Are Back For More Zombie Action

By now we all know that nothing can stop a zombie apocalypse, not even the series finale of "The Walking Dead." The main show may be over after a whopping 11-season run, but the spin-offs are flying fast and furious and the next one up just got a brand new, full-length trailer.

I myself fell off of "The Walking Dead" wagon shortly after Negan was introduced and haven't kept up with it since somewhere around the middle of season 7, but it's unquestionable that "The Walking Dead" is a franchise that fosters a huge fandom. The cast and crew still pack huge halls at conventions and the memes just won't stop making their way onto my For You pages.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" follows the unlikely duo of Maggie and Negan as they make their way to Manhattan in search of Maggie's kidnapped son, Hershel. Lauren Cohan is once again playing Maggie and fan favorite Jeffrey Dean Morgan is back as Negan, the post-apocalyptic hardass you love and hate at the same time.

Manhattan's not gonna be the safest place to journey to and not just because of the zombies. As the main show has proven over and over again, zombies aren't the most dangerous thing in a world where society has broken down. This won't be the first time we've seen a dystopian New York City, but man does it serve as a fitting backdrop for these kinds of stories. From "Escape From New York" to "I Am Legend," we just love seeing that city in shambles for some reason.