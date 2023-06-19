Negan Is Back In The Walking Dead: Dead City, But He Isn't The Same

This post contains spoilers for the premiere of "The Walking Dead: Dead City."

When one-time enemies Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) reunite in the premiere episode of "The Walking Dead: Dead City," something's different about the guy who once beat Maggie's husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death with a baseball bat. Two years after the conclusion of "The Walking Dead," Negan's previously pregnant wife, Annie (Medina Senghore), is nowhere to be found, but he does have a much older kid named Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) in tow. He's also, dare I say, kind of nice sometimes?

Morgan spoke with Newsweek about the return of Negan, and while he didn't explain where Annie went, he summed up the intervening years pretty succinctly: "Since we've last seen him, he's not doing great." In the premiere episode, Negan is missing much of his typical bravado — he seems tired and understandably wary of Maggie. Still, Morgan promises that Negan will end up back to his old tricks at one point or another, telling the outlet, "Some of the old Negan is back; he's a showman and not afraid of violence." Negan's cocky shows of force might actually be helpful in this case, as the show follows the pair as they try to recover Maggie's son from a disturbing torturer named The Croat (Željko Ivanek).