The Walking Dead TV Series Gave Abraham's Comic Book Death To Another Character

As reflected by its declining ratings in its later seasons, most "The Walking Dead" viewers can pinpoint the moment where they gave up on the show. For many, it's Lucille's reign of terror against Glenn (Steven Yeun) in the season 7 premiere. For others, it's the untimely demise of that kid with the silly hat (also known as Carl). However, my personal breaking point is fairly rare among the fandom: I first stopped watching after the death of Denise (Merritt Wever).

Advertisement

Denise rarely makes the top of any fan's favorite character list, but I like her because of how much she seems like a real person. Most of the characters on this show are cool in a way that feels cinematic, whereas Denise (with her anxiety issues and her nerdy interests) comes across as a person from the real world. She's someone who was probably destined to become a librarian, only for fate to cruelly force her to serve as her town's only doctor amidst a zombie apocalypse. Denise struggles hard to be a medical professional with her limited medical training, yet really comes into her own throughout season 6.

It's a great arc ... almost. But instead of leading to the exciting resolution Denise received in the original "Walking Dead" comics (more on that later), her arc is cut short by an arrow to the head. Yes, that's right: In season 6's "Twice as Far," Denise is giving a rousing speech when a hidden enemy shoots her with a crossbow bolt, right through the eye. It's especially disturbing because she keeps talking for a few seconds after getting struck; it's a lot like how Gus from "Breaking Bad" takes the time to adjust his tie after an explosion blows half his face off.

Advertisement