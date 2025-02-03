Carl Grimes' Death On The Walking Dead, Explained

"The Walking Dead" franchise is known for delivering out-of-left-field deaths that shock both the audience and cast alike, but few stories of surprise exits have been as depressing as that of Chandler Riggs. "It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a huge part of my life for so long," Riggs told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "For a few days, we didn't know what to do." The young actor noted that he had just bought a house in Georgia before getting the news that he was done on the show.

Interviews and statements in the wake of Riggs' exit seem to hint at the idea that the actor, at least according to certain parties involved, got a raw deal. In a now-deleted Facebook post shared by Comic Book Resources, Riggs' father William Riggs allegedly refuted rumors that Riggs had asked to leave the show after being admitted to college. According to the elder Riggs' alleged post, the actor who had played Carl for eight years planned to do online school, and that writer and then-showrunner Scott Gimple told him he'd be needed for 3 additional years. He signed a one-year contract with a second-year option, per William Riggs, but the family was then called into a meeting with Gimple in which he said Carl would be killed off in the new season.

In the post, per CBR, Mr. Riggs wrote that he "was disappointed Scott had been dishonest with a 17-year-old making life decisions and waited to tell us," calling the situation a case of "unkind timing." In his THR exit interview, Chandler Riggs noted that he didn't have any discussions about the potential for keeping Carl alive, explaining, "When Scott told me, that was his decision." Gimple, for his part, told the same outlet that Riggs' exit "was a story turn, that's it. We did not receive a request [from any actor] or anything like that."

At a fan festival a year later (per Digital Spy), Riggs said that filming his goodbye "sucked," but that he's "really happy with how it turned out." As brutal as the circumstances surrounding Riggs' exit appear to be, he's consistently noted how fortunate he is to have been a part of the show, and how excited he's been to work on new projects after leaving.