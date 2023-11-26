Five Nights At Freddy's Reignited A Dying Part Of Matthew Lillard's Career

"Five Nights at Freddy's" may not have been universally praised when it came out last month, but at least nobody had many bad things to say about Matthew Lillard's performance. "The casting of Matthew Lillard as Mike's career counselor becomes a perfect ode to a beloved scream king of an entire generation," writes /Film's own Jeremy Mathai in his review of the movie. It may have been nearly 27 years since "Scream" came out, but people still remember and love Lillard's role as deranged killer Stu Macher, and any reminiscent role is always a delight to watch. "Scream" fans might never get their questionable desire for Stu's return fulfilled, but "Five Nights At Freddy's" gave them the next big thing.

For Lillard, one of the best parts of this movie was simply that it brought him back into theaters. Despite his major roles in both the "Scream" and "Scooby Doo" franchises, Lillard has spent the past decade relegated to the small screen. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lillard remarked that his kids aren't old enough to have seen his bigger movies like "Scream," "Scooby Doo," or "Hackers" when they were first coming out.