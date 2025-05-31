Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Says Season 2 Tells The 'True' Story Of Mon Mothma's Escape [Exclusive]

Showrunner Tony Gilroy had to accomplish an awful lot with "Andor" season 2. He had to fill in nearly five years' worth of "Star Wars" storytelling leading right up to the events of "Rogue One." Most would say Gilroy and the filmmakers he worked with did a great job, as it's one of the best-reviewed things during the Disney era of Lucasfilm. It, however, was not without some perceived hiccups, particularly the way it played with established canon.

One of the season's most acclaimed episodes, "Welcome to the Rebellion," sees Cassian (Diego Luna) helping Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) escape from Coruscant after her impassioned speech against the Empire in the Senate after the Ghorman massacre. However, a version of these events already played out in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels," particularly the season 3 episode "Secret Cargo."

"There's a whole variety of what's canonical and what's not canonical, but that show is canonical," Gilroy recently explained in an interview with /Film's Ben Pearson. "That's an above-the-line one that we have to pay attention to." So Gilroy and his team certainly didn't ignore "Rebels" in crafting this storyline. Instead, they tried to find a way to build on it, as he explained:

"I have to admit that when we looked at it, we were like, [hesitant] 'Whoa.' Well, what do we get out of it? We have to introduce a character, her assistant, Erskin Semaj, so he goes into the wedding. We start with him at the wedding. Later on, you'll find out that's when Luthen recruited him. His mother was Ghorman, and that's a little breadcrumb that anybody who's really paying attention will pick up on. So we build Erskin Semaj."

In "Secret Cargo," the Ghost crew of Hera, Zebm, and Ezra are tasked with transporting Mon Mothma away from Imperial control. The episode's key moment features Mon Mothma giving a big speech to those across the galaxy who wish to stand against the Empire. Sound familiar?