The Simpsons Writers' Room Had An Important Rule In Place About Repetition [Exclusive]

Most of the staff writers at "Rick and Morty" got their start writing for a different TV show. Cody Ziglar, a writer for season 7 who spoke to /Film in a Zoom interview, had written for shows like "Robot Chicken" and "She-Hulk" before writing for the 2023 revival of "Futurama." It was in the "Futurama" writers' room where he heard some advice from David X. Cohen, the "Futurama" co-creator who had gotten his start on "The Simpsons." As Ziglar explained:

"'Futurama' is even wilder [than 'Rick and Morty'], because the show's been on for so long. 20 plus years, off and on. But David would always tell this funny anecdote. David would always come on the show, and always tell this funny anecdote about how, for 'The Simpsons,' they had this rule. For 'The Simpsons,' they could only tell the same story three times. And he was like, 'Well, we [the 'Futurama' staff] haven't gotten that far yet, but we could tell versions of the same story.'"

It's an anecdote that mostly checks out, depending on what you consider to be "the same story." There are a lot of "Simpsons" episodes where Sideshow Bob escapes prison and tries to kill Bart, for instance, but you could argue that the dynamics are altered enough each time to steer clear of this rule. After all, out of all the Sideshow Bob episodes in the series, surprisingly few of them revolve around Bob trying to kill Bart specifically.

Perhaps the clearest example of this rule on "The Simpsons" was with Homer's mother, Mona (Glenn Close). She was there for the first "Homer reunites with his mom" storyline in season 7's "Mother Simpson." The show repeats a lot of the same narrative beats in season 15's "My Mother the Carjacker," right down to the part where Mona has to go back on the run at the end. Season 19's "Mona Leaves-a" starts off like another sequel to "Mother Simpson," but it comes with the early twist of Mona dying, cutting off the ability for any more "Mona returns" storylines from that point forward.