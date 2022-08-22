Why Rick And Morty Creator Justin Roiland Likes Mocking Their Own Jokes Within The Show Itself

A little bit of meta-humor and self-awareness can go a long way, and the adult animated series "Rick and Morty" has practically perfected the art. After all, the series frequently hops dimensions and metaverse timelines, so a little fourth-wall breaking isn't exactly going to damage the series' version of reality.

In a roundtable interview attended by /Film's Ethan Anderton, series creator and co-showrunner Justin Roiland detailed the reasons why he doesn't mind making some self-aware jokes about the jokes themselves, creating a kind of meta-humor that has become a part of the "Rick and Morty" experience. The series' protagonist, mad scientist Rick Sanchez (voiced by Roiland), often breaks the fourth wall, talking directly to the audience at home about the various things happening in the show. Sometimes he points out that a particular gag or joke is kind of silly, and it's served as a great way for Roiland and co-showrunner Dan Harmon to let out a little pressure release and let the audience know that they don't think they're some kind of infallible funnymen.