Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland And Spencer Grammer Talk Multiverse Mayhem, Mythology, And Meta Mockery [Interview]

On that same train of thought, it feels like you break your brains a little bit with the science aspect of the show. I've talked to some of the other writers about just keeping timelines and the multiverse and all that straight. How do you guys feel when you see big budget franchises like Marvel and DC putting on their multiverse game? Do you sit back with a cigarette like, "Oh, child..."

Roiland: No, no, no. I'm the opposite. Personally, I actually am f***ing stoked. I'm like, "Let's go. F***ing pedal to the metal, let's do it." I want to see them do it. I want to see more. I'm obsessed with that s**t. Obviously, just look at our show. I think it's such a fascinating thing if done well. Now yes, if you're going to get really logical about it, they've got inconsistencies and there are things in the Marvel multiverse canon that are in incongruent with each other. But I just turn that part of my brain off and just enjoy. As long as they're doing it and they're going to go there and really commit to multiverse s**t, I'm so there for it. Spider-Man, the most recent one, that was f***ing amazing. I know, canonically, it doesn't quite — don't even get me started.

In "Endgame," there's some issues where Steve Rogers is just suddenly in that same universe but old. So wait a minute, did that mean he went back in time for real in that same exact timeline, because I thought they were crossing into other realities, right? How does that make sense? You know what I mean? Wait, now we're getting into "Back to the Future" territory. But I just go, "Okay, well, you know what? Maybe he somehow figured out a way to get back to that reality as an old dude and who cares?" And I just flip that switch and just enjoy the f***ing thing. It's really well-crafted. And for f***'s sake, it's some of the best cinematic s**t in terms of just the crazy crisscross. It's just amazing. So I think it's all really cool, I'd want to see more of it, and I'm excited that it's happening.

Honestly, if you think about it, we didn't create the s**t. Marvel was doing it and DC was doing it back in the comic books way before us. We weren't super comic nerds, so we didn't really know about all the crazy s**t, but I was thinking about "Sliders" in the deepest corner of my mind, not even really remembering that I was referencing it.

Grammer: "Quantum Leap."

Roiland: Yeah, just all kinds of crazy —

Grammer: A little "X-Files," a little sci-fi s**t.

Roiland: Just crazy s**t that we grew up with. And it's like not actively realizing it, but later, retroactively, after a few seasons, I'm re-watching "Sliders" and I'm like, "Oh, my f***ing God, dude." Even just the first episode blew my f***ing mind. And that was something that I watched after season 3 and we did some of the s**t we did in season 3. I was like, "Dude, I remember watching this in high school," and I had not seen it since high school. So it was in there somewhere.

Anyway, multiverse stuff is just f***ing endlessly fascinating to me, and I want to see Marvel just go full-blown hardcore multiverse. And let's see what DC does. The one thing I will say, one of the strengths with DC is that the movies don't have to affect each other tonally. So you can have a "Joker," but then you can have a "Shazam!" and it's all good. But if they're going to be tying them together, how do you do that with a [Christopher] Nolan Batman and a f***ing "Shazam!" tonally? I don't know, how do you do that? They're so different. Even what James Gunn did with "The Suicide Squad," which is f***ing amazing. That movie is absolutely just beautiful. It's incredible. It's one of my favorite superhero things that has been made recently. It's so good. But how do you take that and combine that with what they're doing with, let's say, the new Batman? How do you mix those worlds in a multiverse way? I guess multiverse is different than cinematic universe. So sorry.

But yeah, the Marvel multiverse stuff, bring it, man. I want to see all the actors coming back. What they did for the Spider-Man thing was just the f***ing coolest ever. It was like, "Okay, so it's all real. It's all canon. Everything is canon." I guess that's the big cheat code, right, when you have multiverses, and that's something that we've leaned into on this show. Look at the Cronenberg version of Jerry. It's like he's just a different person. He's not the same at all. It's fun that we got to do that and still go back to what the show is, the standard show. But that's still a thing we've got to do, and the multiverse is the safety net underneath those.

Grammer: The cheat code. I love that you call it a cheat code. That's the best way to put it.

Roiland: It's the best, because not only is it a cheat code, but it's also this cool, sci-fi, awesome thing that might even be f***ing real. We don't even know.

Grammer: It might be real, right. Yeah.

Roiland: It could very well be. We literally don't know. With quantum physics and just all the crazy s**t, we don't know what the f*** is going on. Who knows, man? We might find out that by doing some weird thing. You actually can transition into another reality, and then people are a little different around you, and you're like, "What the f*** just happened?" Then there's the Mandela effect. You're like, "Well, wait a minute. No, that wasn't that way. That was a different way." We don't know what's going on. Right? There's a lot of weird s**t.

The sixth season of "Rick and Morty" premieres at 11:00pm ET/PT on September 4, 2022 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.