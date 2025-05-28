Is Ilsa Faust Still Alive? The Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Theory, Explained

Just before the credits roll on Ethan's final adventure, the final remnants of the Impossible Mission Force reunite in Trafalgar Square to say their goodbyes before going their separate ways. We get to see Benji, Paris, Theo, and Grace bid farewell to Ethan as he declares victory over the villainous AI known as the Entity.

But as Ethan walks away, many eagle eyed Ilsa fans noticed a mysterious woman with a remarkably familiar hairdo walking alongside Ethan in the final shot of the film (there's already bootleg footage of this moment floating around the internet, if you're incline to search for it).

The only thing we know for sure about this woman is not Rebecca Ferguson. For one thing, she was busy filming the Apple TV+ sci-fi series "Silo" at the time they were making "The Final Reckoning." And also, it would be criminal negligence on McQuarrie's part to bring her on set and not let her kick some ass like old times.

That being said, the resemblance is uncanny, so much so that it really looks like the filmmakers took a shot of Ferguson walking from a previous "Mission" and digitally inserted it here. This could be a sly Easter egg buried into the final frames of the film, or maybe this is all just a coincidence and that's not Ilsa/Rebecca Ferguson at all.

Maybe this is a case of fans coping, desperate to see Ilsa again. Or is this a tease of what might come next in the "Mission: Impossible" story? Only Ethan Hunt can give us the answer to that question, if he chooses to accept his next mission.