Rebecca Ferguson Wears An Eyepatch In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning For A Hilarious Reason

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is almost here and if the trailers are anything to go by, it will be an entry with many changes to the long-running franchise. In his seventh mission, Ethan will be chasing a double MacGuffin that is the literal key to defeating a dangerous and powerful artificial intelligence, the first non-human villain in the franchise (though there is also a human villain involved in the plot). We also have a bigger focus on Ethan's past, as well as the targeting of Ethan's crew in a more personal way than ever before.

However, the biggest and most shocking reveal so far seems to be that Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) has an eyepatch now. This, of course, prompts all sorts of questions, like whether she lost an eye, and if so, when and how? Making matters weirder is the fact that we see her in other shots in the trailer without an eye patch, so what the hell is that about?

Speaking with Hey U Guys, Ferguson revealed the reason for Ilsa's eyepatch during a scene set in the desert where she's taking out some bad guys with a long range weapon, and it's actually a practical but hilarious explanation.

"It's because I can't f***ing wink," she said. "[Christopher McQuarrie] lined up the shot, I took it, I was ready, and he goes, 'Now close your eye...'" Then the actress demonstrates just how impossible it is for her to just close one eye. "There's nothing more to it than that," Ferguson continued. "I can't wink!" So there you have it, if you ever need to properly aim or look down a rifle scope, you can always just wear an eyepatch. That's the magic of movies!