Tom Cruise Wants To Pull A Harrison Ford And Make Mission: Impossible Movies Until He's 80

It is happening again, as the nameless Giant once warned Dale Cooper on "Twin Peaks." Yes, it seems "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (which Chris Evangelista reviewed for /Film) and its forthcoming sequel might not be the end of the road for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt as previously assumed. In fact, Cruise, like the ever-resourceful Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent he plays in the franchise, hopes to continue defying the odds for years ... nay, decades to come.

This recurring cycle of reports alleging Cruise is about to step away from "Mission: Impossible" only for the actor to pump the brakes on any such foregone conclusions began in 2011, back when "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" very nearly retired the Ethan Hunt character for real. It was heavily rumored that Jeremy Renner (who plays IMF analyst William Brandt) would've become the new torch-carrier had that happened, but as the "Bourne" films and app developer Escapex could tell you, you should never go all in on Jeremy Renner. Luckily, Paramount didn't, and the success of "Ghost Protocol" — the highest-grossing "Mission: Impossible" film at the time of its release — led to writer/director Christopher McQuarrie taking over the series starting in 2015. In doing so, he also ushered in a new chapter for Cruise and his IMF alter ego that's yet to reach its conclusion.

Although it's been speculated (presumed even) that "Dead Reckoning Part Two" will serve as Ethan Hunt's final bow, that might not be the case, at least if Cruise has any say in the matter. Indeed, the actor, who only just turned 61 years young on July 3, 2023, has been inspired by octagenarian Harrison Ford donning his fedora and leather jacket to star in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and he plans to spend the next two decades playing catch-up.