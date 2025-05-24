The Final Reckoning's Mission: Impossible Easter Eggs Aren't Just Nostalgia Bait

This article contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning."

As the first reactions from "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" have rolled in prior to its wide release on May 23rd, the response to the film has been widely varied. Some adore it, some like it with huge caveats, and others think it's a huge disappointment.

While everyone's entitled to their opinion, there's one point of criticism which I feel is especially erroneous: that the film is one big load of nostalgia bait, utilizing clips, references, and Easter eggs from the seven previous "Mission" movies as little more than self-glorification. It's a criticism which is understandable in the context of franchise filmmaking and IP saturation, a trend which resulted in the creation of such jibes as the Member Berries from the first episode of the 20th season of "South Park," sentient berries whose only purpose is to spout nostalgic phrases.

If "The Final Reckoning" was truly using Easter eggs in that way, I'd admit it and move on. The fact is, however, that all the references in the film serve a different purpose, and aren't there simply to act as Member Berries. Ever since co-writer/director Christopher McQuarrie took the reins of the "M:I" series with 2015's "Rogue Nation," the filmmaker has been building a unified theory of IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the entire "Mission" series along with it.

In "Rogue Nation," Hunt was referred to by CIA honcho Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) as "the living manifestation of destiny," and this was not intended as a mere over-the-top descriptor. It's a theme that McQuarrie has been building over the course of his tenure on the series, and "The Final Reckoning," more than a finale for the franchise in general, acts as a culmination of this theme. McQuarrie and the film present the references to past movies as a way of explaining how there could ever be a human being powerful enough to stop the AI Anti-God dubbed "The Entity."

To paraphrase "M:I-2" (a sequel which is referred to the least in "Final Reckoning"), every search for a hero must begin with not just a villain, but a paradox: a mortal man who can achieve the impossible.