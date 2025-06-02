15 Actors Who Stormed Off Set While Filming

As we learned with the Screen Actors Guild strikes of 2023, the life of your average working actor isn't all glitz and glam. Actors at all levels are expected to work round-the-clock hours, surrounded by dozens of people led by sometimes egotistical directors. They forego food, sleep, even bathroom breaks to get that perfect take. Though the final product we see onscreen may look perfect to us, the making of the films and TV we love sometimes comes at the expense of the actors' sanity.

Actors are human, and despite years of formal training, even they have breaking points. Some breakdowns are completely reasonable, others, well, let's just say "dramatic" would be a charitable interpretation of them. Stars from renowned classic cinema to beloved sitcoms have stormed off set for surprising reasons, for the better and worse of the media they starred in.

Here are 15 actors stormed off set while filming a movie or TV show.