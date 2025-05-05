Alec Baldwin's Controversial Rust Finally Arrived At The Box Office – And It Was Totally Ignored
More than three years after the on-set incident that put the movie on the world's radar, Alec Baldwin's "Rust" has arrived. In late 2021, during the initial phase of production, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun that he thought only had blank rounds in it. It's a tragedy that has reshaped the conversation about on-set safety regarding firearms. But in part because Hutchins' family is benefiting from the proceeds generated by the movie, it has officially been released both in theaters and on digital marketplaces.
Despite the high-profile nature of everything surrounding the production of the film, its theatrical debut was all but ignored. "Rust" made just $25,000 during its opening weekend, playing on 115 screens. That put it at 27th on the domestic charts, just behind the documentary "Secret Mall Apartment," which made $29,750 on just 39 screens, for some added context. Marvel's "Thunderbolts" topped the charts overall with $76 million.
Any talk of this movie's box office or financial performance is tricky. There are many who probably believe this movie should have never seen the light of day, and they certainly have a leg to stand on. However, as part of the settlement with Baldwin, who is a producer and co-writer on the movie, Hutchins' husband, Matt Hutchins, became an executive producer, with production on "Rust" allowed to be completed. Matt Hutchins and his son will benefit financially from whatever profits are to be made from the movie.
In the early going, it appears that whatever money will come is going to have to come from VOD revenue. "Rust" is currently available through services such as Prime Video to rent for $6.99 or purchase for $14.99. In all likelihood, anyone who is curious enough to watch it will do so from the comfort of home.
Rust will rely on streaming and VOD for its audience, for better or worse
Directed by Joel Souza, the film centers on a 13 year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Wyoming. He journeys to Mexico and connects with his long estranged grandfather (Baldwin) after being sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher. All the while, a U.S. Marshal and a determined bounty hunter are in pursuit.
A trailer for "Rust" debuted online in late March. It arrived with little fanfare, but considering the circumstances, that makes a great deal of sense. Souza and the producers were in an enormously difficult position of having to finish and release this movie despite the on-set tragedy. Souza was actually hit by the bullet that killed Hutchins, with the director suffering serious injuries as well.
Baldwin and several of the filmmakers have been subject to various legal disputes in the ensuing years. The ensuing investigation and legal proceedings uncovered on-set negligence that ultimately led to Hutchins' death. Prop armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and is currently serving time in prison. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter but those charges were ultimately dropped in December.
The movie is now out in the world and everyone involved can try to move on from this horrible tragedy. Even if the movie had a more robust marketing campaign, it's easy to imagine that most people wouldn't want to engage with "Rust" in light of what happened. It's a messed up situation, particularly since the Hutchins family stands to benefit from the release. If the early box office numbers are any indication, that money will have to come from streaming revenue sources, for better or worse.
"Rust" is in theaters now.