Alec Baldwin's Controversial Rust Finally Arrived At The Box Office – And It Was Totally Ignored

More than three years after the on-set incident that put the movie on the world's radar, Alec Baldwin's "Rust" has arrived. In late 2021, during the initial phase of production, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun that he thought only had blank rounds in it. It's a tragedy that has reshaped the conversation about on-set safety regarding firearms. But in part because Hutchins' family is benefiting from the proceeds generated by the movie, it has officially been released both in theaters and on digital marketplaces.

Despite the high-profile nature of everything surrounding the production of the film, its theatrical debut was all but ignored. "Rust" made just $25,000 during its opening weekend, playing on 115 screens. That put it at 27th on the domestic charts, just behind the documentary "Secret Mall Apartment," which made $29,750 on just 39 screens, for some added context. Marvel's "Thunderbolts" topped the charts overall with $76 million.

Any talk of this movie's box office or financial performance is tricky. There are many who probably believe this movie should have never seen the light of day, and they certainly have a leg to stand on. However, as part of the settlement with Baldwin, who is a producer and co-writer on the movie, Hutchins' husband, Matt Hutchins, became an executive producer, with production on "Rust" allowed to be completed. Matt Hutchins and his son will benefit financially from whatever profits are to be made from the movie.

In the early going, it appears that whatever money will come is going to have to come from VOD revenue. "Rust" is currently available through services such as Prime Video to rent for $6.99 or purchase for $14.99. In all likelihood, anyone who is curious enough to watch it will do so from the comfort of home.