Rust Will Resume Production With Alec Baldwin This Spring

One of the most controversial and high-profile Hollywood productions in recent memory is in the news again. The ill-fated "Rust" movie made headlines all across the industry due to the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, which has since led to actor Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges of manslaughter. Now, filming will reportedly pick up once again this spring after a lengthy hiatus.

Details come courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the filmmakers intend to restart production in the hopes of finishing the film alongside both new crew members and old ones — including, by all accounts, Baldwin himself. This comes after conflicting reports in past months indicating that the picture was unlikely to be completed at all. However, the subsequent settling of a wrongful death lawsuit between Hutchins' family and Rust Movie Productions helped pave the way for production to resume eventually. As part of the deal, Hutchins' husband Matthew gave his blessing to finish the movie and will serve as a producer.

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" and "American Horror Story" cinematographer Bianca Cline will replace the late Hutchins as director of photography and donate her salary to charity, while the specific scene where Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured has been rewritten entirely. Souza, who will return along with several original crew members, released the following statement: