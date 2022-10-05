Rust Is Set To Go Back Into Production After Lawsuit Settlement

It has been almost one year since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of "Rust," a Western film starring Alec Baldwin. The news shocked the industry, and its subsequent legal dealings have been of interest to many. Now, the late director of photography's estate has settled with the film's production in a surprising move that will allow them to restart principal photography in January 2023.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of 'Rust,' including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late filmmaker, told Variety in a statement. He added, "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Hutchins' husband will become an executive producer on the film, a condition of the settlement, and production will resume "with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," according to Variety.