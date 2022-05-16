Rust Producer Plans To 'Complete The Movie,' Bringing New Film To Cannes Market

Six months after the shooting on the "Rust" set that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, "Rust" producers Alec Baldwin and Anjul Nigam have announced that they will be bringing a new movie to the Cannes market under their Persona Entertainment production company. Hutchins passed away on October 21, 2021, after being accidentally shot by Baldwin on the set of "Rust." Since her passing, there have been a series of lawsuits and legislation surrounding the tragedy, including litigation from Hutchins' family, the film's script supervisor and armorer, and two separate bills aiming to regulate the use of firearms on film sets.

The new film, titled "False Awakenings," will be written and directed by Ben Tomson and has already been financed by an equity partner. The film was described as a psychological thriller that tells the story of a man who suffers from intense sleepwalking episodes and the psychologist who attempts to help him. Both Baldwin and Nigam will act in the film on top of producing, although neither has confirmed who will be playing the lead role. Nigam described the film as being similar to "The Sixth Sense," "Hereditary," and "The Exorcist." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nigam and Baldwin aren't overly concerned about the "Rust" shooting affecting their other upcoming projects, with Nigam saying:

"'Rust' is obviously a horrific tragedy ... The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we're confident about continuing to make quality movies."