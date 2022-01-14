Rust Armorer Sues Ammunition Supplier For Mixing Live And Dummy Rounds

The litigation train keeps chugging along in the wake of the accidental shooting on the "Rust" set last year, which ended in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza. While star Alec Baldwin fired the fatal round from a set weapon during a scene rehearsal, his liability as the actor seemed limited (though the Santa Fe County DA says that criminal charges are still on the table) until the film's script supervisor filed a lawsuit against him and the producers in November.

Now, the armorer for "Rust," Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has filed suit against ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and his Albuquerque-based PDQ Arm & Prop company who, her lawyers allege, gave a reckless mixture of inert dummy rounds and live ammunition, launching the first in a series of negligent missteps that ended in the tragic death of Hutchins, who leaves behind a husband and a young son.

Gutierrez-Reed filed the suit in New Mexico under the state's unfair trade practices law, asserting that Kenney and PDQ Arm & Prop introduced dangerous products onto a film set and is liable for injuries caused by products (ammo) they distributed. The complaint, which Variety has made available, describes October 21 as Gutierrez-Reed experienced it.