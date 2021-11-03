Rust Armorer's Lawyers Suggest Live Round Could Have Been 'Sabotage'

As authorities continue to investigate the tragic accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie Western movie "Rust," those involved are seeking to protect themselves from possible criminal prosecution.

The lawyers representing armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed went on the "Today" show to try and clear up any questions about the events of that fateful day. While there, they alleged that someone might have placed the live round in the box of dummy ammunition as sabotage. While there was reported discontent on the set and six crew members had walked off due to labor and safety disputes, what Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers allege is considerably more serious.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, brought up the idea that someone who was frustrated with the production might have intentionally tampered with the weapons table that was allegedly left unattended while the crew was on lunch. "We're assuming somebody put the live round in that box, which, if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging the set," Bowles said.

When "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie asked for clarification, Bowles explained:

"We don't have a theory yet, we are investigating and we're trying to get all of the facts — that's one of the possibilities. I believe that somebody who would do that would want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say that they're disgruntled, they're unhappy. And we know that people had walked off the set the day before. "I think you can't rule anybody out at this point. We know there was a live round in a box of dummy rounds that shouldn't have been there. We have people who had left the set, who had walked out because they were disgruntled. We have a time frame between 11 (a.m.) and 1 (p.m.), approximately, that day, in which the firearms at times were unattended, so there was opportunity to tamper with this scene."

Gorence agreed with Bowles' statement, adding that the weapons table was "completely unattended at all times, giving someone access and opportunity."