Rust Producers Had Been Warned About First Assistant Director's Mixed Safety Record

As police and reporters begin to piece together the events that led to a lethal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin-led Western "Rust," it remains uncertain who was primarily to blame. However, crew members who previously worked with first assistant director Dave Halls say that they had previously flagged his poor safety track record to the movie's producers — and that their warnings were ignored. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were both hit by a bullet fired by Baldwin during rehearsals, with Hutchins sadly dying from her injuries. She is survived by her husband and nine year-old son.

Accounts from crew members and other people with knowledge of the shoot have so far suggested that the shooting was not simply a freak accident, but the tragic end result of a production that had been cutting corners in terms of both budget and on-set safety protocols from the start. On the day of the incident, much of the camera department had staged a walk-off in protest of the working conditions and had been replaced at the last minute by new crew members, some of whom were non-union. There had also reportedly been three previous accidental weapon discharges during filming.

The court of public opinion has already settled on some popular "villains" of the story — including armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Baldwin himself — but right now it appears the most crucial error was made by Halls, who told Baldwin that his prop revolver was a "cold gun" (meaning no ammunition, not even blanks) when handing it over. Halls later admitted that he failed to check the gun's chamber before handing it over, and Santa Fe Country authorities have confirmed that a live round (meaning a lead bullet, not a blank) made its way into the firearm. It was this bullet that struck and killed Hutchins, and injured Souza.

Now, Variety reports that the producers of "Rust" had been warned about Halls' allegedly lax approach to on-set safety protocols. Prior to making "Rust," production companies Thomasville Pictures and Short Porch Pictures had hired Halls for another independent movie called "One Way," and multiple crew members told Variety that the shoot suffered from vehicle safety issues — in particular, background actors being behind the wheel for dangerous driving maneuvers instead of professional stunt drivers. One crew member says they told the producers directly that Halls was not running a safe set:

"That man is a liability," the crew member recalled saying. "He's going to f***ing kill someone someday, and you're going to be responsible."

"One Way" set dresser Jay Graves told Variety he'd come close to being clipped by a car twice, since the street they were filming on was not properly closed and traffic was passing through between takes. "It was the least safe set I've ever worked on in my life," said Graves. Jared Tyree, another crew member on "One Way," said that the production had to be shut down for 30 minutes after two vehicles almost collided. Line producer Molly Mayeux challenged the veracity of these claims when asked for comment, telling Variety, "I can attest with 100% certainty that 'One Way' was extremely safety-conscious, and all safety protocols were followed during the shoot."