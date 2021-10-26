Rust Assistant Director Has A History With Unsafe Situations On Set, According To Former Crew Members

Assistant director Dave Halls, who was involved in the fatal shooting accident that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last Thursday during the production of "Rust," had a history of contributing to unsafe conditions on the set of films, according to three crew members who worked with him in the past.

It was Halls who unknowingly handed actor and producer Alec Baldwin a prop gun with live ammunition, which Baldwin pointed and fired at the camera while rehearsing a scene. The bullet passed through Hutchins, who later died in the hospital, and it also struck and injured director Joel Souza. A sheriff's affidavit revealed that Halls yelled, "Cold gun," when he gave Baldwin the weapon, thereby indicating that it contained no ammo and was safe to use.

The anonymous crew members spoke about Halls and his reputation with CNN, where one of them is quoted as saying: