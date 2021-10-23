Official Warrant Reveals Alec Baldwin Was Unknowingly Handed A Weapon With Live Rounds On The Set Of Rust

This tragic event has shaken Hollywood to its core, happening after weeks of demands from the labor union IATSE who have said that productions are cutting corners and jeopardizing the lives of its members with long hours and not enough attention to on-set safety.

Accidents involving guns on set are rare, thanks in large part to stringent rules put into place after the death of Brandon Lee while filming "The Crow." The court appears to be actively investigating how negligent the production was.

Typically a set with working guns has an armorer or weapons expert there to ensure these kinds of accidents don't happen. This position isn't just for anyone to fill, it's a specific union job (IATSE Local 44) that requires specific training. As more and more information comes out about the incident, it seems that such a trained individual was not present.

A live round ending up in a prop gun isn't a random tragedy, it's a blatant flaunting of the safety procedures in place, which specifically bars live ammunition from film sets except under very specific circumstances that requires permissions and paperwork and oversight.