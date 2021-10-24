Following Rust Accident, The Rookie Bans 'Live' Guns From Set

Effective immediately, the ABC cop series "The Rookie" is instilling a ban on "live" weapons on its set. This change follows a fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's "Rust."

The new rule comes from showrunner Alexi Hawley, who told ABC executives that there would no longer be quarter loads or half loads utilized during production. Instead "The Rookie" will stick with Air Soft guns. The series has lately taken to the use of visual FX to give the effect of a muzzle flash, but occasionally used live firearms on "big, outside set pieces."

Hawley put a stop to the practice on Friday with a staff-wide memo he distributed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, laying out amendments to set safety and production security. Hawley's memo went out to the cast and crew and is as follows: