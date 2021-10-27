Rust Shooting Brings To Light Producer Inexperience, Murky Tax Incentives

Three producers attached to the film "Rust" are the latest figures to come under intense scrutiny in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Prior to their involvement in "Rust," 36-year-old producer Ryan Smith and 33-year-old executive producer Allen Cheney were both the subject of a dismissed 2017 lawsuit, which described them as "fledgling film producers with virtually no creative or business achievements in the film industry." The suit alleged that they made improper transfers out of a shared bank account and that Cheney's father, the CEO of the bank, forced him to sell his stock in it in order to pay back the money.

Together with executive producer Emily Salveson, 36, Smith and Cheney are now in the spotlight as questions continue to mount about the conditions that led to a fatal accident on the set of "Rust," whereby actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun with live ammunition, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

According to Variety, Salveson is a producer who has "made extensive use of Section 181," a tax code provision that "allows investors to deduct their investment in a film project, up to $15 million, at the time the money is spent." This and other tax incentives make it possible for producers to recoup their investment whether or not a film is completed or ever turns a profit.