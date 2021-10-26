Nicholas Cage Demanded Removal Of Inexperienced Rust Armorer From The Old Way Production Just Two Months Prior

The past few days have brought a flood of non-stop news stories related to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and there appears to be no end in sight. New details keep coming out about the circumstances leading up to the shooting accident that occurred on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western, "Rust," which resulted in Hutchins' death. The latest piece of information pertains to armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was part of the chain of crew members involved in handling the prop gun that caused the fatal misfire.

The Wrap reports that Reed was "the subject of numerous complaints" on her previous film, "The Old Way" — also a Western, starring Nicolas Cage. According to Stu Brumbaugh, a key grip on the film, these included at least one complaint from Cage himself, who became enraged after Gutierrez-Reed discharged a gun near the cast and crew without warning. Brumbaugh told The Wrap that it was the second time in three days this had happened. He said Cage left the set in anger after shouting, "Make an announcement, you just blew my f***ing eardrums out!"

Brumbaugh added, "I told the [assistant director], 'She needs to be let go.' After the second round I was pissed off. We were moving too fast. She's a rookie."