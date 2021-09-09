Nicolas Cage Will Make His First-Ever Western With The Old Way

Saddle up, buckaroos, for a bonafide Western with Nicolas Cage. There's nothing old about "The Old Way" in terms of how it will bring Cage's "Nouveau Shamanic" acting style to the Western genre.

Cage as a cowboy: why on God's green earth haven't we seen this kind of movie sooner?

Deadline reports that there are not one, but two Cage Westerns in development. "The Old Way" will shoot back-to-back in Montana with "Butcher's Crossing," another Cage-led Western, first announced back in June. It sounds like "The Old Way" will film and release first, with "Butcher's Crossing" set to follow right after it. The former is billed as an "action Western" and the latter is billed as a "frontier epic."

Screenwriter and producer Carl W. Lucas ("The Wave") penned the script for "The Old Way," and director Brett Donowho ("Acts of Violence") is helming it. Sales are underway at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Here's the synopsis for "The Old Way" via Deadline:

"In The Old Way, Cage will star as Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family. When a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world burning. He unearths his sidearm and saddles up with an unlikely partner: his twelve-year-old daughter."