Rust Armorer Has 'No Idea Where The Live Rounds Came From'

As the investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins continues, the world continues to scrutinize the on-set circumstances, working conditions, and apparent negligence that allowed the fatal incident to occur. As the situation continues to develop, particular attention has been paid to those involved in the weapons management — including armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. We recently learned that Gutierrez-Reed has procured legal representation and now, for the first time since the fatal shooting, she is speaking out about the incident.

Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, provided Variety with a statement in which she extends her sympathies to the Hutchins family and defends her conduct on set. She goes on to address "untruths that have been told to the media," which she argues falsely portray and slander her. Within the statement, Gutierrez-Reed outright states that she "has no idea where the live rounds came from." She also explains that she was hired on "Rust" to work two positions at once, and was not afforded adequate prep time ahead of shooting.

An emphasis on the importance of prep time has previously been stressed by veteran prop master Neal W. Zoromski, who spoke to the Los Angeles Times about why he turned down a job on the set of "Rust." Zoromski described the production as rushing to get things done at the cost of safety; he also said that he was denied after asking to bring on two crew members, to serve as prop assistant and armorer, respectively. As Zoromski explained, "You never have a prop assistant double as the armorer ... Those are two really big jobs."

After Zoromski passed on the position, Gutierrez-Reed was announced in her role as "property key assistant/armorer." In her statement, Gutierrez-Reed added that she "fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department." You can read the full statement below.