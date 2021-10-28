Rust Assistant Director And Armorer Have Hired Legal Representation

On the other hand, a collective of armorers and weapons experts have released a statement in response to these new calls to ban live guns on set, which they believe to be "misguided." Their five-point statement kicks off by offering condolences to the family of Halyna Hutchins and anyone who was affected by the on-set shooting and dives right into a breakdown of what they believe went wrong on set while also taking a macro look at the history of weapons used in filmmaking and the stats behind related on-set deaths.

Despite the very real catastrophe that was the catalyst for this statement, it's an interesting and pretty in-depth look at a side of the industry most people probably don't know about. Their statement closes by calling out producers and budget-saving measures specifically, saying:

The tragedy in New Mexico is not an indictment of professional film crews' ability to safely perform their craft. It is an indictment of the modern production culture, which for the last 30 years has pursued tax credits and found every way imaginable (and several that weren't) to sacrifice crew health and safety in the name of budget consciousness.

Rob Ackerman, a union prop master who led the prop department on the "Saturday Night Live" film unit for more than 20 years offered a similar sentiment in an op-ed for CNN:

Production managers and assistant directors must create and enforce schedules, muscle work forward, expedite and control costs. The film business is, after all, a business. But the best production people understand that slower can mean faster, that patience and listening often lead to better decision making, that fairness will be met with gratitude and excellence.

One way or another, change is coming and it seems like the push and pull between better working conditions versus stricter rules around on-set weapons has already begun. In an interview with CNN correspondent Josh Campbell and Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney promised to support the governor, saying: "We have seen the worst-case scenario and it seems like there were multiple levels at which that could have been avoided ... And so I would certainly encourage and will stand behind the governor if she seeks out stricter oversight, stricter guidelines, and policies."