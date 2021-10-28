LA City Councilman Introduces A Resolution To Ban Live Guns And Ammunition On Film And TV Sets At A State Level

In the wake of the accidental on-set shooting last week that left "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead, a member of the Los Angeles City Council has introduced a resolution to ban live guns and ammo from the set of film and television productions.

According to Deadline, councilman Paul Koretz introduced the resolution and is not the only government official who supports such legislation. The "Rust" incident occurred in Bonanza City near Santa Fe, New Mexico, and earlier this week (via The Albuquerque Journal), state governor Lujan Grisham issued her own statement at a news conference, saying the state is prepared to introduce "very specific accountable safeguards" if the film industry does not step up to do it.

In his remarks, Koretz referenced actors Brandon Lee and Jon-Erik Hexum, who were famously killed by on-set weapons during the production of "The Crow" and "Cover-Up," respectively. He said: