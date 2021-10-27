Veteran Prop Master Turned Down Rust Job, Saying 'There Were Massive Red Flags'

"Red flags" doesn't even begin to cover it. Neal W. Zoromski, a veteran prop master who has worked on films like "The Day After Tomorrow" and "Thank You For Smoking," spoke with The Los Angeles Times about why he turned down a job on the film "Rust," and the interview is full of chilling quotes and background information as Zoromski describes a crew that was rushing to get things done at the cost of safety. While hindsight certainly comes into play here, it's troubling to hear these details from a longtime industry professional.

The film, which halted production after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun, has been dominating headlines since the shocking incident took place. While the on-set tragedy is still being actively investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies and the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, cast and crew members have been talking to a number of outlets and have painted a bleak picture of the set conditions and the events that took place.

According to Zoromski, his experience with the "Rust" production managers started out on the wrong foot and only went downhill from there. Producers avoided questions about the budget for his "kit," or the props he would need to stock the set. He was also taken aback by the short notice. With the start of filming only two weeks out, "Rust" still hadn't officially hired a prop master.